PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office will investigate alleged home improvement fraud that spanned three counties in the Pittsburgh area.

KDKA News first shared stories from six alleged victims over the summer. Families from Beaver, Allegheny and Washington counties claimed to have been involved in what police call home improvement fraud with Three Rivers Decks and Porches.

Those homeowners reached out to KDKA investigator Meghan Schiller, accusing a father and son of collecting thousands of dollars and failing to complete jobs.

On Friday, the Attorney General’s office told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that it filed a motion and plans to file suit against Three Rivers Decks and Porches and the company’s owner, Matthew Walker.

Shapiro sent a statement, saying:

Pennsylvanians spend their hard-earned money on home repairs and improvements, and they deserve nothing less than full and completed work. Matthew Walker repeatedly failed to hold up his end of the bargain. We are not going to let him take cover from the responsibility he owes to their customers. Anyone who has paid Three Rivers Decks and Porches for work that was abandoned, shoddy or incomplete should file a complaint with my office.

The AG’s office filed a motion Friday asking a bankruptcy court in the Western District to lift the automatic stay relating to Matthew Walker and Three Rivers Decks and Porches so it can file a lawsuit to stop the “bad conduct, possibly get money back to consumers who have been affected by these practices, and issue a civil penalty.”

The owner of the company, Matthew Walker, filed for bankruptcy in September.

His defense attorney, Sean Logue, told KDKA on Friday, “We believe this motion is without merit and will likely be denied.”

In past interviews with KDKA, Logue said that Matthew Walker’s company encountered supply chain issues due to the coronavirus pandemic. Logue said his client would never intentionally leave projects incomplete.

Homeowners Cheri and Ricky Bedilion say they’re out $60,000. They said they stare at their backyard in disgust, sick over what they’ve called a “shoddy job.” Upon hearing the news Friday, Cheri Bedilion said she is happy and hopeful.

Homeowner Frank Pollack said he was surprised to hear the news but is thankful that Shapiro heard the complaints.

“Good news,” said Pollack. “It’s unfortunate it had to get to this point, but it’s good news that they’re taking notice and going to do something about it.”

Shapiro’s office urges any other affected homeowners to submit complaints through the website. Click here for more.