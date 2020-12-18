SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A search warrant was executed Thursday morning along 14th Street.
Filed Under:Beaver County, Beaver Falls, City of Beaver Falls Police Department, Drug Bust, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — A search warrant executed on Thursday in Beaver County by multiple law enforcement agencies resulted in the seizure of drugs, weapons, cash, and other contraband.

Just after 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Beaver Falls Police Department, Pa. Attorney General’s Office, New Brighton Police Department, and Beaver County Emergency Services Unit executed the search warrant along 14th Street in Beaver Falls.

(Courtesy: City of Beaver Falls Police Department)

During the execution of the warrant, officers discovered and seized:

  • Approximately 220 grams of cocaine
  • 38 grams of heroin
  • two handguns
  • $21,600.00 in U.S. Currency
  • Other contraband.

Daniel “Duke” Woods, originally from Chicago has been charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver and Firearm-related offenses.

Comments