By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — A search warrant executed on Thursday in Beaver County by multiple law enforcement agencies resulted in the seizure of drugs, weapons, cash, and other contraband.
Just after 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Beaver Falls Police Department, Pa. Attorney General’s Office, New Brighton Police Department, and Beaver County Emergency Services Unit executed the search warrant along 14th Street in Beaver Falls.
During the execution of the warrant, officers discovered and seized:
- Approximately 220 grams of cocaine
- 38 grams of heroin
- two handguns
- $21,600.00 in U.S. Currency
- Other contraband.
Daniel “Duke” Woods, originally from Chicago has been charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver and Firearm-related offenses.
