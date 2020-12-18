Comments
PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – With the winter weather leaving a blanket of snow behind, the Boyce Park Ski Slopes and Tubing are opening at the right time.
They open at 10 am on Saturday.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be some mitigation efforts in place.
- The lodge is closed, including concessions and indoor restrooms. Portable toilets, lockers and benches are provided outside. Food and drinks are prohibited.
- Only 50 skiers and 50 snow tubers are permitted per session.
- Ski lift tickets are $32 for county residents and $40 for non-residents. Equipment rentals are included in the price. Lift tickets must be purchased online in advance. No walkups will be allowed.
- Snow tubing tickets are $17 for county residents and $21 for non-residents. Snow tubing tickets must be purchased online in advance. No walkups will be allowed.
- Face coverings are required at all times in compliance with Pennsylvania’s Universal Masking Order.
- No season passes will be sold.
These efforts will be in place through January 3rd.
Weather permitting, the ski slopes and tubing season lasts until mid-March.
Hours for this season are as follows:
Ski Slope Hours
- Monday-Friday: 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
- Christmas Eve: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- December 28-30: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
- New Year’s Day: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
Snow Tubing Hours
- Friday: 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
- Christmas Eve: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- December 28-30: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
- New Year’s Day: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
