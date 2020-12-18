SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Beginning on Saturday, Boyce Park will be open for skiing and snow tubing.By Chris Hoffman
Filed Under:Boyce Park Ski & Snow Tubing Area, Chris Hoffman, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, skiing, Snow Tubing

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – With the winter weather leaving a blanket of snow behind, the Boyce Park Ski Slopes and Tubing are opening at the right time.

They open at 10 am on Saturday.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be some mitigation efforts in place.
  • The lodge is closed, including concessions and indoor restrooms. Portable toilets, lockers and benches are provided outside. Food and drinks are prohibited.
  • Only 50 skiers and 50 snow tubers are permitted per session.
  • Ski lift tickets are $32 for county residents and $40 for non-residents. Equipment rentals are included in the price. Lift tickets must be purchased online in advance. No walkups will be allowed.
  • Snow tubing tickets are $17 for county residents and $21 for non-residents. Snow tubing tickets must be purchased online in advance. No walkups will be allowed.
  • Face coverings are required at all times in compliance with Pennsylvania’s Universal Masking Order.
  • No season passes will be sold.
These efforts will be in place through January 3rd.
Weather permitting, the ski slopes and tubing season lasts until mid-March.

Hours for this season are as follows:

Ski Slope Hours

  • Monday-Friday: 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • December 28-30: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
  • New Year’s Eve: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • New Year’s Day: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Snow Tubing Hours

  • Friday: 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • December 28-30: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
  • New Year’s Eve: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
  • New Year’s Day: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
Comments