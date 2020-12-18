By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man for allegedly injuring a toddler so badly that she ended up in Children’s Hospital with broken bones, brain bleeds, and brain swelling.
20-year-old Dakota Anthony told police that he was watching the girl at home in Petrolia, Butler County and that she got hurt when she fell off of her changing table.
Doctors determined that the girl’s injuries were too severe to be have been caused by a fall and were consistent with child abuse.
“The constellation of injuries is inconsistent with a 3-foot fall. These injuries without a history of a severe event such as a high-speed motor vehicle crash are diagnostic of abusive head trauma,” said Dr. Rachel Berger.
Police arrested Anthony and charged him with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
