Gross was missing for 18 months before she was declared legally dead.
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County prosecutor said murder charges will be filed in connection with the 2018 disappearance of Cassandra Gross, according to the Trib.

The Trib reports Assistant District Attorney Pete Flanigan said they anticipate filing criminal homicide charges against Thomas Stanko in Gross’ disappearance.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

It happened after a court hearing where Stanko’s lawyer asked a judge to dismiss pending criminal cases filed after Gross went missing in 2018, the Trib reports, with Flanigan saying the investigation is ongoing but nearing completion and charges will be filed “when the time is right.”

(Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police)

In May, criminal investigators were seen digging along White Fence Lane on the property where Thomas Stanko’s mother currently lives. Stanko is considered a “person of interest” in Gross’s disappearance.

Stanko is currently in jail on unrelated charges.

Gross’ family has told KDKA News in the past that they, unfortunately, believe she is dead, but they are still hopeful for closure in the case. Gross was missing for 18 months before she was declared legally dead.

