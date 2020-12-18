By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for ozone in Allegheny County.
The alert goes into effect Saturday for the Liberty-Clairton area, which includes Clairton City, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln, and Port Vue.
The alert is issued when air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for those with breathing issues and sensitive groups, like the very young and elderly.
“A strong temperature inversion supported by snow cover, along with very light to calm winds associated with a ridge of high pressure moving over Pennsylvania, will contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range,” a release Friday from the DEP said.
