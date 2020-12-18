WASHINGTON (KDKA) – With just a few weeks left in the year, the earliest that Americans may see a second stimulus payment would be early next month.

If you received your first stimulus check by mail, you’ll want to sign up for direct deposits to ensure you get the payment quicker.

It’s likely that paper checks will not arrive until weeks after payments are sent out to those who set up direct deposit.

The biggest factor in all of this depends on when Congress and President Donald Trump approve the legislation.

This means nothing will be sent out until Congress comes to an agreement on a stimulus package and Mr. Trump signs it.

The current temporary spending bill is set to expire at midnight tonight and many are hoping Congress will agree on a completed COVID-19 relief proposal.

Congressional leaders may need to pass another temporary spending bill to keep negotiations going into the weekend.

Even if talks conclude tonight, it’s expected to take days for Congress to pass it.