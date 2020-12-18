Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – The Diocese of Greensburg has officially announced its newest bishop, Monsignor Larry Kulick.
Pope Francis officially selected Kulick as the sixth bishop of the diocese.
“I would like to express my gratitude to the Holy Father for his confidence and trust in appointing me as Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg. Western Pennsylvania has always been my home. I feel honored to be able to serve as Bishop in the Diocese where I was born, raised, educated, ordained, and have served my entire life,” said Bishop-elect Kulick.
Bishop-elect Kulick will be ordained and officially installed on February 11, 2021.
