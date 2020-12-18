Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local business owner went from serving cocktails to serving those with tails.
Tim Russell donated hundreds of bags of dog and cat food to help families and their pets this holiday season. Russell owns Maggie’s Farm Rum Distillery in the Strip District.
His on-site cocktail bar is closed due to the pandemic, but he’s still continuing his charity work.
The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team decided to join the effort and matched the donation for a total of 20,000 pounds of pet food, which is enough for 400 families.
412 Food Rescue will give the pet food away at an event next week.
