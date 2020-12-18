SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Actress Elizabeth Banks is speaking out in regard to a Stand Your Ground bill that passed the Ohio House on Thursday.

According to Cleveland.com, the bill that must pass the Senate before heading to the desk of Governor Mike DeWine.

If the bill were to pass and be signed into law, Ohio would become the 36th state that would no longer require a ‘duty to retreat’ before using force.

Following the passing of the bill, Elizabeth Banks took to Twitter with threaded commentary on the subject.

Her final commentary ended the thread, saying:

“I don’t want to live in a world where we fear our neighbors so much that we can’t freely lose a ball/dog/frisbee or cut through somebody’s yard to avoid harassment – all things I have done. What yards did you wander into and why?”

It’s unclear when the Ohio Senate will vote on the bill.

