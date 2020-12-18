By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who survived a massive pile-up on I-80 in Clinton County is sharing his story.

Sixty-six vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction mess in Central Pennsylvania. At least two people died.

Justin Majewski was on his way home from work when it happened.

“The trucks that were behind me, with the way the snow was falling, it was almost a white-out,” he said. “They couldn’t see to stop in time, and they were unable to stop — kind of hit the back of my car and pushed me probably 50 to 100 yards into the back of the truck that was in front of me that was stopped,” he said.

According to police, the initial investigation reveals that two commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in lane closures. Combined with heavily falling snow, that caused a back-up.

Police say 55 commercial vehicles and 11 passenger vehicles were involved in multiple crashes over a one-mile stretch of I-80.

“I couldn’t believe that I climbed out of that — to be able to walk away from it,” Majewski said.

He says a trucker let him sit in the cab to stay warm while they waited for the highway to be cleared. He was later treated for minor injuries.

I-80 westbound has one lane open between the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County and the 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County.