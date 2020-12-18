PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Light snow showers and flurries will linger off and on through lunch on Friday morning with clouds hanging around today and through most of the weekend.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Friday, reaching highs around the freezing point and the lower 30s.

Our normal high today is 39 degrees and we won’t make it close to there at all.

Chilly temperatures arrive tonight with lows in the lower 20s and high Saturday and Sunday will be very seasonable in the upper 30s both days.

Saturday looks to be cloudy but dry with a disturbance swinging through late-night into Sunday that could bring a few rain/snow showers.

Otherwise, a quiet, cloudy, and seasonable December weekend is on tap.

