COAL CENTER, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was found dead in the same apartment building where a pregnant woman was almost stabbed to death earlier this week.

“It’s just something you can’t believe here. It’s a quiet town,” said neighbor Frank Stasko.

KDKA was on the scene Friday as police spent several hours at an apartment building on Spring Street in Coal Center where an adult man was found dead. The Washington County coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Marshall Craig. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, the coroner said.

“We are on alert because several days ago, there was an incident in this residence here,” said trooper Robert Broadwater.

Police told KDKA that the apartment building is the same building where 28-year-old Dylan Lesnik was staying before going on the run. He is at the center of a nationwide manhunt for the alleged attempted murder of his pregnant girlfriend on Monday.

“This address does belong to him. However, this is a separate unit from the one,” Broadwater said.

RELATED STORY: Police Searching For Man Accused Of Trying To Kill Pregnant Woman In Washington Co.

Lesnik faces several charges, including criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Court records show Lesnik’s girlfriend told investigators that he climbed on top of her, punched her 10 times in the face, sliced her earlobe off and stabbed her in the stomach using the knife she was defending herself with.

“If anybody has information on the whereabouts of Mr. Lesnik, contact Southwest Regional police or Pennsylvania State Police,” said Broadwater.

Investigators have not found any evidence connecting the two incidents.