By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SMOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are searching for a missing 56-year-old Fayette County man they say has a history of medical issues.

Police are asking for help finding Darrell Ehrhardt. They say he was reported missing by his wife on Monday.

State Police Uniontown is looking for Darrell Ehrhardt who recently went missing. Please read the information below. Any information please contact PSP-Uniontown 724-439-7111 pic.twitter.com/Jx4FjhgA42 — Troopers Bondarenka, Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) December 18, 2020

According to police, he took a friend to an appointment in Uniontown and then was supposed to go see his mom in Mt. Pleasant, but never showed up.

Police say his family believes he could be in Somerset or Fairmont, West Virginia.

He’s driving a silver GMC Acadia with the license plate KWC-8282 and has a photo in the rear driver’s side window that makes it look like President Trump is riding in the back seat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-439-7111.