By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released the employment report for November on Friday morning.

The unemployment rate was down 0.8% over the month of November falling to 6.6%.

Pennsylvania’s rate fell below the U.S. rate, 6.7%, for the first time since May 2015.

However, the commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.0% high than the November 2019 unemployment rate.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force decreased by 40,0000 over the month as unemployment declined by 55,000, as resident employment was up 3.2 points over the year.

The total number of nonfarm jobs was up 21,000 over the month to 5,637,600 in November, marking the seventh consecutive month of gains. Jobs increased in 7 of the 11 industry supersectors.

The largest gain came in trade, transportation, and utilities, up by 10,000 jobs.

In the last seven months, Pennsylvania has recovered 57.7% of the total nonfarm jobs lost in March and April.

Over the year, nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were down 452,600, with declines in each of the 11 supersectors. The largest 12-month change among supersectors was a decline of 139,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality.