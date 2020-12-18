By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Penn State is delaying the start of in-person classes until February.
“This decision was made following extensive analysis and scenario planning given worsening virus conditions nationally and across the state indicating predictions of rising hospitalization rates in the coming weeks,” the university said in a release.
The spring semester will start Jan. 19 and students will learn remotely until Feb. 12. Classes will transition and resume on campus on Feb. 15, but the university says that date could change.
Earlier this week, the Wolf administration urged colleges to delay bringing students back to campus and instead start the spring semester online.
The departments of health and education, citing modeling projecting the virus’ spread won’t peak until January and February, asked institutions of higher education to use online learning “to the maximum extent feasible” and consider delaying the return to campus.
