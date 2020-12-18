By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates surprised a family in Wilkinsburg on Thursday with Christmas gifts.
The Pirates teamed up with the Josh Gibson Foundation to fulfill this Christmas wish.
The team’s “Ultimate Holiday Experience” campaign is hoping to help fill holiday wish lists for deserving families.
“I feel really honored for them to have picked me to do this,” said Shelia Barfield. “I’m really blessed, me and my grandkids, and we really appreciate it.”
“We selected these families that we felt as though the most beneficial for this today,” said Sean Gibson, the Executive Director of the Josh Gibson Foundation. “As you can see, their kids are very excited about it. We’re just happy to play our part, play a small role in giving back to the community.”
The families were also given a gift card to buy a holiday meal and tickets to a Pirates game.
