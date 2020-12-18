By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A state police corporal gave a 75-year-old homeless woman and her 16-year-old dog some shelter from the cold after they were constantly turned away.
Police say the woman and her dog Patches were homeless and living outside in the cold. They weren’t able to find somewhere warm because shelters didn’t allow pets.
Chambersburg: A 75 year old woman and her 16 year old dog, “patches” were home homeless and outside in the cold. All shelters refused to offer assistance due to not allowing pets. Cpl. Addison Lovett paid for a hotel room to get them out of the cold. A warm story for a cold day! pic.twitter.com/hQe7uD2Xmu
— Troopers Ammerman, Smith, & Myers (@PSPTroopHPIO) December 18, 2020
That’s when police say Corporal Addison Lovett stepped in. He paid for a hotel room to get them out of the cold.
“A warm story for a cold day!” police said on Twitter.
