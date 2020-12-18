SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
The woman and her dog Patches were turned away from shelters because they didn't allow pets.
Filed Under:Chambersburg, Homeless, Homeless Woman, Local TV, State Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A state police corporal gave a 75-year-old homeless woman and her 16-year-old dog some shelter from the cold after they were constantly turned away.

Police say the woman and her dog Patches were homeless and living outside in the cold. They weren’t able to find somewhere warm because shelters didn’t allow pets.

That’s when police say Corporal Addison Lovett stepped in. He paid for a hotel room to get them out of the cold.

“A warm story for a cold day!” police said on Twitter.

