By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Route 65/Ohio River Boulevard is shut down in Bellevue due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.
Both lanes between Brighton Heights Boulevard and Millerton Avenue are closed.
According to Allegheny County Dispatch, approximately 100 gallons of gas have been spilled in the accident.
Crews have begun laying down sheets to soak up the spill along Route 65.
In order to avoid the closure, traffic is being detoured away from the McKees Rocks Bridge and Route 65 to Brighton Heights Boulevard to Termon Avenue and California Avenue.
They are also recommending considering the Parkway North to Bellevue/West View as an alternative route.
No injuries have been reported in the crash.
KDKA’s Lindsay Ward is heading to the scene and will have more on Your Day Pittsburgh.
