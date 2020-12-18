Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kids at UPMC Children’s got a virtual visit from Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby Friday.
UPMC Children’s said on Twitter Crosby and Jason Zucker virtually visited some of their patients.
Sidney Crosby and @Jason_Zucker16 from the @penguins virtually visiting some of our patients today! pic.twitter.com/oirMNqVRxT
— UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (@ChildrensPgh) December 18, 2020
The hospital shared a photo of a patient talking to Crosby on a tablet.
Yesterday patients also got a virtual visit from someone special — Santa Claus.
