By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kids at UPMC Children’s got a virtual visit from Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby Friday.

UPMC Children’s said on Twitter Crosby and Jason Zucker virtually visited some of their patients.

The hospital shared a photo of a patient talking to Crosby on a tablet.

Yesterday patients also got a virtual visit from someone special — Santa Claus.

