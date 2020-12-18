SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
This round of compliance checks comes after Gov. Tom Wolf shutdown indoor dining for three weeks.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three Pittsburgh-area licensed liquor establishments were given warnings after police visited businesses to make sure they’re following COVID-19 orders like the temporary indoor dining ban.

Across the state from Monday through Thursday, State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 1,324 establishments, issuing 11 notices of violation and 17 warnings.

The unannounced compliance checks make sure businesses are following the coronavirus mitigation efforts, like mask-wearing and the recent three-week pause on indoor dining.

Police with the Pittsburgh enforcement office visited 244 businesses and issued 3 warnings and no notices of violation.

Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they’re under investigation. Each Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office releases details on citations at the end of the month.

A notice of violation comes before an administrative citation, police say, and is meant to let establishments know what violations were found. State police say violators may face an administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.

