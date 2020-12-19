By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,834 new cases of Coronavirus and 217 additional deaths Saturday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 548,489 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

Currently, there are 6,147 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 1,232 patients are being cared for in ICU’s.

The statewide death toll has risen to 13,825

There are 3,131,631 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 47,189 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 8,616 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 55,805 cases at nursing or personal care facilities. Out of total deaths, 8,065 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 17,656 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

