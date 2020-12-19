By: KDKA-TV News Staff

COAL CENTER (KDKA) — 28-year-old Dylan Lesnik has been arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police and charged with criminal homicide in connection with a Coal Center stabbing death.

Police arrived at a house along Spring Street on Friday and discovered 27-year-old Marshall Craig, dead from an apparent stabbing.

Investigators learned that Dylan Lesnik was wanted in connection with an assault earlier in the week.

Lesnik was located in Fayette County.

While being questioned by State Police, Lesnik confessed to killing Craig, saying that he stabbed him multiple times after he was dead, and also admitted to stealing Craig’s vehicle.

Lesnik is being charged with criminal homicide, theft, and abuse of a corpse.

The Pennsylvania State Police and the Southwest Regional Police Department are continuing to investigate.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.