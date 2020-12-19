By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle Pharmacy says it will help to administer the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.
According to the company’s website, Giant Eagle is working with local, state and federal health officials on the distribution process.
Giant Eagle says it is required to follow the distribution model established by the CDC and health officials.
The first shots will be given to healthcare workers, first responders as well as residents and staff at long-term care facilities as part of Phase 1.
Phase 2 will involve at-risk people receiving the vaccine, with phase 3 anticipated as being the stage when the vaccine would become readily available.
Giant Eagle said that it will provide updates about its involvement in the vaccine distribution efforts as they develop.
