By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MILLVALE (KDKA) – They’re an unlikely duo but they took some time to put aside their differences and bring some Christmas joy to kids in Millvale on Friday.
Santa Claus and the Grinch delivered smiles, laughter, joy, and hope at Mount Alvernia Daycare and Learning Center.
The two remained socially distant by staying outside of the building and waving to the kids through the windows.
Santa and the Grinch were played by the mom and grandfather of preschooler Oliver Larmi.
