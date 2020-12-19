Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Monroeville Police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in a hit and run crash that took place around noon on December 8.
According to the Monroeville Chief of Police, the investigation is still going on after a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of James Street and Ohio Street.
The victim told police she believes it was a man in a silver vehicle that hit her before fleeing the scene.
Police are still examining cameras in the area to see if they can find a vehicle.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Monroeville Police Department Dispatch at 412-856-1111.
