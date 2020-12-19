CORONAVIRUS LATEST:More Than 1,000 New Cases Reported In Allegheny County
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh’s Men’s Basketball Head Coach Jeff Capel has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team’s official Twitter account.

The team is scheduled to play against the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at the Petersen Events Center.

According to the team, there have been no other positive test results among anyone else in the program so far.

