By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh’s Men’s Basketball Head Coach Jeff Capel has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team’s official Twitter account.
Head coach Jeff Capel will miss Dec. 22 contest against Louisville.
Subsequent testing in the program has resulted in no additional positive test results.https://t.co/l0vOaWnjn5
— Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) December 19, 2020
The team is scheduled to play against the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at the Petersen Events Center.
According to the team, there have been no other positive test results among anyone else in the program so far.
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel will miss the Panthers game against Louisville after testing positive for COVID-19. @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) December 19, 2020
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.