By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHARLESTON, W.Va./WASHINGTON, DC. (KDKA) — Veterans in West Virginia will receive the Moderna vaccine, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.

Manchin (D-WV) said in a release that he had been told by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) that all four of their VA Medical Centers in West Virginia would be receiving shipments of the vaccine, with distribution among veterans expected to begin soon.

“Today I heard directly from Veterans Affairs officials that VA facilities in West Virginia will be receiving the initial allocation of the of the Moderna vaccine as early as next week. I’m pleased the Department of Veterans Affairs has acted quickly after my inquiry last week to remedy the situation,” Manchin said. “West Virginia Veterans have made tremendous sacrifices on behalf of our nation and are one of the most at-risk populations in the country. That’s why ensuring they quickly receive the vaccine is of the upmost importance. I will continue working with VA and other Administration officials to ensure every West Virginian has access to a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible.”

Earlier this week, Manchin criticized the VA’s vaccine distribution plan for not accounting for veterans living in rural areas.