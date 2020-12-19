PITTSBURGH (CNN/KDKA) — Christmas is now just six days away. Stores are preparing this weekend for that final dash of shopping, and that comes despite the pandemic.

December 19 is known as Super Saturday and a lot of people are doing some last minute shopping today.

The National Retail Federation estimates more than 150 million Americans are looking to add to the pile of presents under the tree.

That is actually about three million more people than last year.

It should be noted that the number includes people shopping in stores and online.

Big box stores like Wal-Mart, Target, and Best Buy have said they’ll continue to enforce social distancing and capacity limits that are already in place.

The retailers are encouraging customers to take advantage of curbside pickup services.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, some retail operations like the holiday market in downtown Pittsburgh have been forced to close due to state mandates and mitigation efforts as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.

If you do head out to shop for Super Saturday, you should:

wear a mask

observe social distancing guidelines

get in and out stores as fast as you can to avoid crowds

Sales today are expected to reach an all-time high.

The research firm Customer Growth Partners forecasts $36.1 million in sales.

That’s about $7 million more than Black Friday and more than double Cyber Monday’s sales.

