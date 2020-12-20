Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BAKERSTOWN (KDKA) – The Benedictine Sisters of Pittsburgh is currently closed due to 24 community members testing positive for COVID-19.
According to their website, the 24 positive tests were known as of Wednesday, December 16.
An update posted to their Facebook page said that 24 out of 33 sisters at the monastery had tested positive for COVID-19.
They have made the decision to close the monastery to visitors.
No plans or date for reopening have been announced.
