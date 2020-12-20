FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — 28-year-old Dylan Lesnik has been arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police and charged with criminal homicide in addition to numerous other charges.

He was wanted in an alleged stabbing death and also for allegedly trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend.

According to police, Lesnik punched and tried to stab his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach, and slashed the woman’s face on Monday.

That’s when police started their search.

Then, on Friday, police found 27-year-old Marshall Craig stabbed to death in the same apartment building.

Investigators learned the suspect for this crime was Lesnik as well.

He was found in Fayette County and confessed to killing Craig and stealing Craig’s car.

Lesnik is being facing several charges, including criminal homicide, theft, and abuse of a corpse.

The Pennsylvania State Police and the Southwest Regional Police Department are continuing to investigate.

