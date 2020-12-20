By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW YORK (KDKA) – Hockey is officially back.

The NHL and the NHLPA officially agreed to plans to play a 56-game season that will begin on January 13.

For this upcoming season, the Penguins will be in the East Division, along with Boston, Buffalo, New Jersey, the New York Islanders, the New York Rangers, Philadelphia, and Washington.

Games are expected to be played inside each team’s home arena, though a limited amount or no fans are expected to be permitted in the building.

According to the NHL, if conditions change, they are prepared to play games at a neutral site.

In a change, according to reports, the playoffs this season will be determined strictly by division, with the top four seeds from each division qualifying for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The start date for the 2020-21 NHL season is set for January 13, though no matchups or season schedules have been released yet.

Training camp will begin on January 3 for teams that qualified for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the seven teams that were not part of the bubbles in Edmonton or Toronto, their training camps will be permitted to begin training camps as early as December 31.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are expected to conclude in mid-July, with the NHL planning to begin the 2021-2022 season on its normal schedule in October.