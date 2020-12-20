DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Police have set up checkpoints at the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge as they continue their search for Koby Francis, the 22-year-old man accused of shooting a police officer outside of the McKeesport Police Department.

Police are checking each car that crosses the bridge.

Francis has an extensive criminal background.

Most recently, a “protection from abuse” was filed against him just over a week ago on December 10.

According to the PFA, Francis is not allowed to see his young son or the woman who filed the order.

The PFA also states that he is not allowed to have any weapons on him.

A final PFA hearing is currently scheduled for December 28.

A look through court records, Francis has been arrested by McKeesport Police a few times, once in 2017 and again in 2018.

Charges included possession of a prohibited firearm, conspiracy, robbery, receiving stolen property, and several drug-related charges.

Several of those charges were either withdrawn or reduced.

