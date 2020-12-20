By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey announced on Sunday that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This morning, I received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. I will receive my second dose in approximately three weeks. I encourage all Americans, in consultation with their doctor, to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them,” Senator Casey said in a statement.

Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician for the United States Congress issued a recommendation that all members of Congress should receive the vaccine in order to ensure the continuity of government.

Senator Casey has said he is working with the Trump Administration to make sure Americans can receive the vaccine in a timely manner.

“I will continue to press the Administration to work to ensure that all Americans can receive the vaccine in a timely manner and insist that vaccines be distributed in an equitable fashion, particularly at nursing homes where residents and workers face an acute threat from the virus.”