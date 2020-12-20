By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Saint Athanasius Church and Rectory in West View will reopen on Monday after being closed since December 8.
The church was shut down after it was linked to two positive COVID-19 cases.
“This was a temporary but necessary action to ensure the safety of all,” said Father John Rushofsky. “Your patient understanding and prayerful support during this temporary closure is a sign of your faithful spirit of cooperation which has been a hallmark first of our grouping and now of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.”
Saint Athanasius parishioners were offered other mass options at other locations as part of Moun Carmel Parish.
According to the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, they are still following CDC guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing all churches and they are requiring masks and social distancing protocols.
You must log in to post a comment.