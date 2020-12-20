Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is set to get back a key piece that left last week’s game early with an injury.
Cornerback Joe Haden tweeted on Saturday, saying that he will be playing on Monday night when the Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yessssiirrr!!! https://t.co/snbVuxfCsY
— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) December 19, 2020
Haden left last week’s game vs. the Bills in the 4th quarter to be evaluated for a possible concussion.
He was then in the league’s concussion protocol, but was left clear of this week’s injury report.
The Steelers started the season 11-0, but have lost their last two games.
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. on Monday night at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
