By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have five Pro Bowlers this year.
Linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive lineman Cam Heyward and offensive linemen David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey were selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl, announced Monday.
Watt and Fitzpatrick led the fan voting at their positions.
Steelers have 5 players in the Pro Bowl. Pouncey, Heyward, Watt and Fitzpatrick all are named starters. DeCastro also made the team. @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) December 22, 2020
It is the 20th straight season the Steelers are sending multiple players to the Pro Bowl. The Steelers also had five players go to the Pro Bowl last season.
There will not be an in-person Pro Bowl game this season due to the coronavirus.
