BREAKING NEWS:Allegheny Co. Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
There will not be an in-person Pro Bowl game this season due to the coronavirus.
Filed Under:Football, NFL, NFL Pro Bowl, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have five Pro Bowlers this year.

Linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive lineman Cam Heyward and offensive linemen David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey were selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl, announced Monday.

Watt and Fitzpatrick led the fan voting at their positions.

It is the 20th straight season the Steelers are sending multiple players to the Pro Bowl. The Steelers also had five players go to the Pro Bowl last season.

There will not be an in-person Pro Bowl game this season due to the coronavirus.

Comments