By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County is holding its annual Christmas tree recycling program again this year.
From Dec. 26 to Jan. 14, residents can drop off their trees at all nine county parks from 8 a.m. to dusk.
Before you take your tree to be recycled, all lights, decorations, tinsel and strands have to be removed. Trees will be mulched and then used in county parks.
Last year, about 3,500 trees were recycled.
Here’s a list of the drop-off locations:
- Boyce Park — Soccer Fields Parking Lot
- Deer Lakes Park — Veterans Shelter Parking Lot
- Harrison Hills Park — Parking Lot at Chipmunk Drive & Cottontail Drive
- Hartwood Acres Park — Mansion Parking Lot
- North Park — Swimming Pool Parking Lot
- Round Hill Park — Alfalfa Shelter Parking Lot
- Settlers Cabin Park — Wave Pool Parking Lot
- South Park — Wave Pool Parking Lot
- White Oak Park — Chestnut Shelter Parking Lot
You can also see a full list of drop-off locations online.
