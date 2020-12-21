By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The manhunt continues today for Koby Francis, who Allegheny County Police say is a “danger to the community” after shooting a McKeesport police officer on Sunday.

According to court paperwork, Francis, 22, is accused of shooting Officer Geriasimos Athens, who is 32-years-old and is a four-year veteran of the McKeesport Police Department.

“We strongly encourage him [Francis] to turn himself in so he can face justice,” said Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough at a Monday morning news conference.

A warrant is out for Francis’ arrest on charges of criminal attempt homicide, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, aggravated assault and firearms violations.

The situation started just before 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon with Francis being served a “Protection from Abuse” order at the McKeesport Police station.

According to the criminal complaint, it was just a short time later when police were called to Harrison Village where “Francis was attempting to get his infant child from a relative who was babysitting.”

Francis left before police arrived on the scene.

Then, just before 4 p.m., police were called again, this time to Yester Square, for a PFA violation in progress. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found Francis sitting in his Ford Escape outside of a home.

He was arrested.

In regards to how search tactics were used last night with neighbors in the area, the ACPD superintendent says to take complaints to the departments involved in the search. @KDKA — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) December 21, 2020

Police say he also does not have a valid driver’s license, and they found a gun was found inside the vehicle.

Once inside Officer Athens’ police car, investigators say Francis combative. The criminal complaint reports he attempted to kick out one of the vehicle’s windows.

Police say at the McKeesport Police station, Officer Athens walked over to the passenger side to get Francis out of the vehicle. However, that’s when the shots rang out.

Officer Athens initially suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. He then circled around to the front of the vehicle for cover.

“This is an armed suspect who is obviously dangerous. He fled still armed. There is a danger to the community,” Supt. McDonough said. “We want it to end right here. We want this to be the last harm inflicted by that individual or any other individuals. That’s our primary concern.”

The criminal complaint says “Francis continued firing at Officer Athens, striking him two more times in his left shoulder.” Police say Officer Athens returned fire as Francis ran away.

The entire incident was recorded on surveillance video outside of the station.

“As you can see from this video, this is an obviously armed suspect,” Supt. McDonough said. “There is a danger to the community.”

WATCH: Allegheny Co. Police Release Surveillance Video —

Police say Francis was able to get his handcuffed hands out in front of him.

Investigators say they later found a silver .32-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver in an alleyway near where Officer Athens had parked his patrol vehicle.

Officer Athens was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for treatment to his wounds. Police say he is doing well.

Supt. McDonough said “our hearts go out to the Athens family;” thankfully, Officer Athens will be able to spend Christmas with his family.

Anyone with information on Francis’ whereabouts is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS, or 1-833-255-8477.