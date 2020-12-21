BREAKING NEWS:Manhunt Continues For Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Big Ben intends to play next season, according to sources for ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He reports 38-year-old Roethlisberger, who came back this year after an elbow injury, wants to play his 18th season.

League sources tell Schefter that Roethlisberger intends to fulfill the terms of a contract that has one remaining season.

Roethlisberger will lead the Steelers against the Bengals Monday night.

