Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Big Ben intends to play next season, according to sources for ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
He reports 38-year-old Roethlisberger, who came back this year after an elbow injury, wants to play his 18th season.
Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger, who leads Pittsburgh into Cincinnati tonight for Monday Night Football, intends to return next year for his 18th season, per sources.https://t.co/zM748O6w6G
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2020
League sources tell Schefter that Roethlisberger intends to fulfill the terms of a contract that has one remaining season.
Roethlisberger will lead the Steelers against the Bengals Monday night.
You must log in to post a comment.