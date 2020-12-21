By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CINCINNATI, OHIO (KDKA) — The Bengals had some fun on Twitter at the expense of JuJu Smith-Schuster.

After the Steelers wide receiver fumbled the ball following a hit from Vonn Bell during Monday’s game, the Bengals took to Twitter to share the highlight.

“.@Vonn knocks it out from Pittsburgh TikTok star,” the tweet reads.

.@Vonn knocks it out from Pittsburgh TikTok star. WATCH on ESPN pic.twitter.com/n4BNZHcJ0J — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 22, 2020

Smith-Schuster danced on the Bengals’ logo before Monday’s game and posted the dance to TikTok, a vide-sharing social media platform. The Steelers receiver previously told reporters he’s not going to stop dancing after Bills players said seeing him dance on their logo gave them “extra fire”.

Earlier in the week, Bell said he thought Smith-Schuster’s dancing was “disrespectful.”

“We just gotta go out there, between the lines, go out there and hit him and let him know where he stands,” Bell told reporters, according to The Athletic.