By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The administration of COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania is set to begin next week.

CVS Health has launched its vaccination program for long-term care facilities, with facilities in twelve states set to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine beginning this week.

“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health in a press release. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones.”

Pharmacy teams from CVS will make visits to facilities to provide initial shots as well as the follow-up booster shot.

CVS says that the majority of residents and staff at facilities will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit. This will depend on which vaccine they receive,

CVS also says it expects to have it’s long-term care facility vaccination effort completed in approximately 12 weeks.

Vaccinations at long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania are set to begin on December 28.

“Vaccinating one of our most vulnerable populations is the latest milestone in our multifaceted pandemic response, which includes testing more than 10 million people for the virus since March,” stated Karen S. Lynch, currently Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, Aetna, who will become the company’s next President and CEO on February 1. “The eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines in communities across the country will bring us one step closer to overcoming the most significant health challenge of our lifetime.”

