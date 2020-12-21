By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KDKA) — Derek Watt was helped off the field following a scary collision during Monday’s game against the Bengals.

Watt collided head-first with the knee of Cincinnati’s Alex Erickson during a punt coverage the first quarter. He was taken to the sideline before going to the locker room for further evaluation.

🦵 JORDAN BERRY WITH A MONSTER! 🇦🇺🦘 Good to see @steelers Derek Watt walk off after a heavy hit 🙏 📺: #PITvsCIN on @ESPNAusNZ or https://t.co/5qsWEK96We pic.twitter.com/DEDuuzTsWX — NFL Australia (@NFLAustralia) December 22, 2020

The Steelers say Watt is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return.

#Steelers FB Derek Watt has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion. His return to tonight's game is questionable. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 22, 2020

The players took a knee after Watt went down. Watt’s brother, J.J Watt, took to Twitter after the injury.

“Worst feeling you can ever have watching a football game. Sounds like he’s going to be alright thankfully. Thank you for all the thoughts & concerns.”

Worst feeling you can ever have watching a football game. Sounds like he’s going to be alright thankfully. Thank you for all the thoughts & concerns. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 22, 2020

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.