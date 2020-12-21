BREAKING NEWS:Allegheny Co. Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
Filed Under:Derek Watt, Football, NFL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KDKA) — Derek Watt was helped off the field following a scary collision during Monday’s game against the Bengals.

Watt collided head-first with the knee of Cincinnati’s Alex Erickson during a punt coverage the first quarter. He was taken to the sideline before going to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Steelers say Watt is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return.

The players took a knee after Watt went down. Watt’s brother, J.J Watt, took to Twitter after the injury.

“Worst feeling you can ever have watching a football game. Sounds like he’s going to be alright thankfully. Thank you for all the thoughts & concerns.”

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

