CINCINNATI, Ohio (KDKA) — Derek Watt was helped off the field following a scary collision during Monday’s game against the Bengals.
Watt collided head-first with the knee of Cincinnati’s Alex Erickson during a punt coverage the first quarter. He was taken to the sideline before going to the locker room for further evaluation.
🦵 JORDAN BERRY WITH A MONSTER! 🇦🇺🦘
Good to see @steelers Derek Watt walk off after a heavy hit 🙏
📺: #PITvsCIN on @ESPNAusNZ or https://t.co/5qsWEK96We pic.twitter.com/DEDuuzTsWX
— NFL Australia (@NFLAustralia) December 22, 2020
The Steelers say Watt is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return.
#Steelers FB Derek Watt has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion. His return to tonight's game is questionable.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 22, 2020
The players took a knee after Watt went down. Watt’s brother, J.J Watt, took to Twitter after the injury.
“Worst feeling you can ever have watching a football game. Sounds like he’s going to be alright thankfully. Thank you for all the thoughts & concerns.”
Worst feeling you can ever have watching a football game.
Sounds like he’s going to be alright thankfully.
Thank you for all the thoughts & concerns.
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 22, 2020
