BREAKING NEWS:Allegheny Co. Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Steelers say Ebron suffered a back injury.
Filed Under:Eric Ebron, Football, NFL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KDKA) — Steelers tight end Eric Ebron will not return with a back injury.

Ebron suffered the injury in the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Bengals. He was taken to the locker room to be evaluated, the team says.

Comments