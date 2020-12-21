Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CINCINNATI, Ohio (KDKA) — Steelers tight end Eric Ebron will not return with a back injury.
Ebron suffered the injury in the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Bengals. He was taken to the locker room to be evaluated, the team says.
Ebron questionable to come back in the game with a back injury @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) December 22, 2020
INJURY UPDATE: #Steelers FB Derek Watt & TE Eric Ebron have both been ruled OUT for the remainder of tonight's game.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 22, 2020
