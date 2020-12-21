BREAKING NEWS:Allegheny Co. Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner will not play Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Monday, the Steelers downgraded Conner to out with an injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Benny Snell will likely start.

“Benny Snell likely will start in his place,” Schefter tweeted.

