By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner will not play Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 21, 2020
On Monday, the Steelers downgraded Conner to out with an injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Benny Snell will likely start.
“Benny Snell likely will start in his place,” Schefter tweeted.
Pittsburgh RB James Conner, initially listed as questionable for tonight with a quad injury, is being downgraded to out against the Bengals, per source. Benny Snell likely will start in his place.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2020
