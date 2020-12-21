By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several elected officials have offered their support to the City of McKeesport Police Department and their injured officer.
Stacy Garrity, Pennsylvania’s Treasurer-elect asked for those who pray to join her in praying for the officer and their family.
Austin Davis, representative for Pennsylvania’s 35th district also joined in offering support, asking that everyone direct prayers towards the department and the officer involved in the incident.
Nick Pisciottano, Representative-elect for the 38th District said Sunday that “our thoughts and prayers are with the officer, his family, and our law enforcement departments working this case.”
Authorities from all across Western Pa. are searching for the suspect involved in the shooting that took place on Sunday.
