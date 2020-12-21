BREAKING NEWS:Police Officer Shot In McKeesport, Search For Suspect Underway
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They serve their communities every day, but on Sunday, they were Santa’s helpers.

Swissvale, Edgewood, and several other police departments teamed up for a toy distribution.

Officers say that events like this are ways to give back to the community while off duty.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“It means a lot to us. The officers and volunteers are enjoying it, giving a little back to the community,” Chief Ellis Watson said.

Dozens of families lined up to get a gift from Santa’s helpers in blue.

