By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They serve their communities every day, but on Sunday, they were Santa’s helpers.
Swissvale, Edgewood, and several other police departments teamed up for a toy distribution.
Officers say that events like this are ways to give back to the community while off duty.
“It means a lot to us. The officers and volunteers are enjoying it, giving a little back to the community,” Chief Ellis Watson said.
Dozens of families lined up to get a gift from Santa’s helpers in blue.
