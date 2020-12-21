MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — At this hour, multiple law enforcement agencies are on the hunt for 22-year-old Koby Francis.

He is accused of shooting a police officer outside the McKeesport Police Department on Sunday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County Police, the search is still ongoing.

The situation started around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon with Francis being served a ‘protection from abuse’ order.

About an hour later, McKeesport Police were called to the 1500 block of Yester Square for a report of a PFA violation.

Officers found Francis in a car and took him into custody, also finding a gun inside the car.

Officers say that Francis was combative while being arrested and kicked out the window of the police cruiser while being taken to the McKeesport police station.

When police took Francis out of the car, he shot the officer three times in the neck and torso with another gun he had on him.

Video shows Francis running away still in handcuffs.

His arms had been behind him, but he was able to get them in front of his body.

The officer who was shot is 32-years-old, a 4-year veteran of the force, and was last listed in stable condition.

At this point, the officer’s name is not being released.

Francis is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Several departments including the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department, Pennsylvania State Police, ATF, and the U.S. Marshals are all part of the search.

Francis is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, aggravated assault, and violation of the Uniform Firearms Act.

Anyone with information regarding Francis’s whereabouts is being asked to call 911.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.