By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 15,100 new cases of Coronavirus and 156 additional deaths Monday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 563,589 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data. There were 7,887 new cases Monday and 7,213 new cases Sunday.

Currently, there are 6,074 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department, with 1,230 patients in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 13,981.

There are 3,160,075 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 47,947 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 8,682 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 56,629 cases at nursing or personal care facilities. Out of total deaths, 8,079 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 17,779 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

