The new agreement replaces a 30-year deal signed back in 1988.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport has come to terms with its airlines.

According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the airport negotiated a new two-year lease agreement with the airlines.

It replaces a 30-year deal signed back in 1988.

Under the agreement, airlines are charged fees to pay for the operation of the airport and capital improvements.

The airlines also committed to spend $50 million on top of another $100 million to modernize the airport’s design.

