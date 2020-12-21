Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport has come to terms with its airlines.
According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the airport negotiated a new two-year lease agreement with the airlines.
It replaces a 30-year deal signed back in 1988.
Under the agreement, airlines are charged fees to pay for the operation of the airport and capital improvements.
The airlines also committed to spend $50 million on top of another $100 million to modernize the airport’s design.
